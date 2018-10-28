The Jacksonville Jaguars have released a statement following reports that players were arrested in London after skipping out on a bar tab.

Jaguars:

"We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

It is not confirmed which players were involved in the incident but they are no longer detained.

No suspensions have been handed down by the team as of Saturday night, so it's hard to imagine any players will be suspended for Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jaguars play the Eagles in London Sunday morning 9:30 a.m. ET.

