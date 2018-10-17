A shotgun from Jacksonville that was reported stolen back in 1974 was finally found more than four decades later.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a Sears Winchester 12-gauge shotgun was turned in during their Kicks 4 Guns. It was reported stolen to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Kicks 4 Guns is an annual event that allows people to drop off unwanted guns and ensure that they don't end up in the wrong hands. It's hosted by area sheriff's offices and police departments. For the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, folks dropped off 68 firearms.

"That's 68 fewer opportunities for unwanted guns to slip into the hands of a child or a criminal," another tweet said.

No word on who the gun belonged to.

