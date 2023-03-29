Four arrested in St. Johns County after theft case uncovers ring involving hundreds of gift cards

Deputies say one of the individuals attempted to strike a deputy with a vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people have been arrested in St. Johns County in connection to a pickpocketing scheme that reportedly spanned across the First Coast

On March 25, St. Johns County deputies responded to a theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of a credit card. Upon arrival, patrol learned a victim was shopping at the grocery store when she was distracted by an individual and her wallet was stolen.

The victim then learned her credit card had been used at a nearby CVS.

Patrol responded to the CVS, but the alert was delayed by several minutes. The victim then learned her card was being used at the Outlet Mall. Patrol responded and located the suspects.

Deputies attempted to stop them, at which point deputies say an accomplice attempted to strike a deputy with a vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated, and a PIT maneuver was performed on I-95 after the suspect vehicle attempted to strike a patrol vehicle.

All four suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Property Crimes Detectives were summoned to the scene to initiate an investigation. During the interview process, deputies say it was learned that all four suspects are participants in a large pickpocketing scheme.

A subsequent search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle which yielded the following results:

277 gift cards totaling approximately $50,000

8 cell phones

Suspected meth

A Ruger firearm loaded with ammunition

Tari Pope-FanFan, Robert Lahori, Megan Steele, and April Strong were all booked into the St. Johns County Jail with multiple charges and additional charges forthcoming.