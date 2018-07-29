Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller died Saturday at Lee Memorial Hospital, a week after he was shot in the head while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect.

Capt. Jay Rodriguez, when asked about Jobbers-Miller's condition and about a number of police cars that had suddenly raced to the hospital around 6 p.m., said simply, "We lost him."

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away," FMPD spokesman Mitch Haley wrote. "We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department family."

Jobbers-Miller had been in critical condition since Saturday night when he was wounded chasing Wisner Desmaret, a suspect in the reported theft of a cell phone from a car at the Marathon Service Station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, had been a Fort Myers police officer since September 2015 and was the only officer injured during this incident.

Desmaret was also injured and remains in custody at Lee Memorial Hospital.

