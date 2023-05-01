Former top city attorney offers insight into future Jaguars stadium redesign negotiations

Jason Gabriel negotiated with the Jaguars for their giant scoreboards and flex field. He says the funds for upcoming redesign will most likely be split 50/50.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big time upgrades are coming to TIAA Bank Field and a roof is in the future.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced they have hired HOK as their design consultant. The team said they will have cost estimates when they have a more concrete renovation plan.

Jason Gabriel, the former top attorney for the city from 2014-2021, previously negotiated with the team twice. He won't be involved with the upcoming redesign but said the cost will most likely be split between taxpayers and the team.

"Of course, there's always a strong scrutiny of taxpayer dollars and policymakers want to typically makes sure that those dollars are being utilized and expended in an appropriate that's best for the community," Gabriel said.

In 2014, he negotiated a $63 million deal for the stadium's scoreboards. The city paid for 43 million with some money coming from a fund already dedicated to stadium improvements.

A few years later, Gabriel helped negotiate the $90 million project to build the flex field and amphitheater. The project was split 50-50.

"That's always been seen sort of the 50-50 split as a fair equitable way of on the one hand accommodating a big uncle of the city on the one hand but also making sure they put adequate skin in the game while the city can then in turn help that big uncle not just exist but thrive." Gabriel said.

Gabriel said taxpayers should pay attention throughout the stadium redesign.

In 2015, the Jaguars released renderings of the amphitheater that eventually became Daily's Place. Images that are completely different from the structure that was built.

Gabriel did not mention the Daily's Place project or any other one in particular but emphasized staying informed during the process.