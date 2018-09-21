JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Marine and life-long motorcycle rider, Gerry Dickson, known as "Weird Mike," in the biker community, is a survivor.

He was driving over the Buckman Bridge at night a few days ago when he noticed something in the road.

"I saw that it was a large object but by the time I saw it, it was too late," Dickson said.

The object was a couch that someone had left in the middle of the road.

"I went immediately went down with my bike and skid about 100 feet," he said. "At first I thought I was okay because I could walk, but then we realized I was in bad shape."

Dickson had road rash covering most of his body, he suffered a broken ankle and fibula as well.

"They had to staple the skin over my knees and I have a place in my foot where my skin was torn down to the bone," he said.

Dickson was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville before he transferred to a Veteran's assistance clinic in West Palm, where he lives. While Dickson is lucky to be alive, this isn't his first brush with death.

"A few years ago, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and had to get a stem cell transplant from my sister," Dickson said. "I was told I was probably going to die and that the diagnosis was terminal."

Fortunately, Dickson did survive but now, his medical bills are only partially covered because of his cancer treatments combined with what he receives from the VA.

"Just from x-rays, casts and getting basic treatment, I'll estimate that I'll have to pay at least $5,000 out-of-pocket," he said. "My bike is a total loss and it won't be covered enough by insurance for me to replace it," he said.

Dickson is relying on the help of his family to help him over the next few months. If you would like to help out with his therapy and future medical expenses, you can donate here.

