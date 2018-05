Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane is set to fight former NFL all-pro Greg Hardy in UFC competition on June 12.

UFC books Greg Hardy vs. former NFL player Austen Lane https://t.co/3Na9QUr7Yo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 13, 2018

Greg Hardy was at the center of highly publicized domestic violence case while playing in the NFL. He was suspended four games in 2015 for assaulting his girlfriend.

Greg Hardy is 3-0 in his amateur MMA career.

Austen Lane was 5-0 in his amateur MMA career and is 4-0 in his pro career.

The fight is part of UFC's Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.

