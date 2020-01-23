Former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold has died at 85, according to the City of Jacksonville.

He served as mayor of Jacksonville from 1978 to 1987.

During his time as mayor Godbold initiated a number of "brick and mortar" projects to revitalize the city's failing downtown.

His published biography named 'Jake!' details the story of a kid from the Brentwood projects, who enlisted in the Army, became an insurance salesman and then a populist mayor.

He initiated the efforts to secure an NFL team, started the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, initiated the construction of the Jacksonville Landing and secured funds for public housing that had been taken away by the federal government.

First Coast News' Ken Amaro spoke with Godbold in August of 2019, noting that Godbold was still just as feisty, candid and full of life as ever.

"Doctors say they're keeping me together with barbed wire," Godbold joked.

He'll always be remembered as a populist mayor who transformed a sleepy city into a metropolis with a can-do attitude.

Current Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry released the following statement in regard to Godbold's death:

A First Coast News reporter captured a sweet moment the Godbold in 2018, which many people believe capture his personality perfectly.