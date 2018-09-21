Former football player Jabar Gaffney has entered a plea of not guilty in the case of Jacksonville Beach vandalism.

According to Clerk of Court records, Gaffney has entered a plea of not guilty to "criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage" after being arrested earlier this Summer for alleged vandalism at Jacksonville Beach.

Former Raines High School and Florida Gator wide receiver Jabar Gaffney is accused of vandalizing a former teammate's BMW outside the Pier restaurant.

Officers responded to a call from Gaffney's former high school and college teammate, Lito Sheppard, who said he was eating inside the Pier Cantina and Sandbar in Jacksonville Beach when his vehicle was vandalized. Sheppard said he wasn't aware that his vehicle was damaged until he was driving it home from the restaurant. He said once he pulled over, he had to get his vehicle towed to the BMW dealership for repair.

Read prior story: Arrest warrant issued for former Gators star Jabar Gaffney after incident involving Lito Sheppard

Gaffney's next court date is pretrial on October 22 at 9 a.m.

© 2018 WTLV