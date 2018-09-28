Former Fletcher High School teacher Corey French has been arrested Friday after having alleged consensual sexual relations with students.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the crimes allegedly occurred while French was employed at Fletcher from 2015-2017.

In March 2018, JSO says they received information from the Duval County School Board Police Department that French had been previously involved in sexual relationships with two former students.

The Sexual Assault Unit began an investigation into the matter and made contact with the reported victims, one 16 years old and another 17 years old - both enrolled at Fletcher HS at the time of the alleged offenses.

SAU learned both victims had consensual sexual relations with French while he was employed at the school between the years of 2015 and 2017.

JSO is asking anyone with information on this suspect or any other possible victims contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

