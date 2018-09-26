JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---If you're feeling sick, Dr. Randy Thornton of Jacksonville Pediatrics says stop in for a visit. That advice comes after a four-year old boy died from what appears to be some form of meningitis earlier this month.

“We’ve had kids in the office who start to get sick and they barely make it to the emergency room before they collapse, because of meningitis,” Dr. Thornton said.

While your body may react differently to various strands of meningitis, following the death of a child in St. John’s County this month, Dr. Randy Thornton says if your child feels ill take them to doctor.

“There are many many strands of bacteria that can cause meningitis and bacterial meningitis is the one we will really worry about because it is definitely deadly.”

It’s unclear what type meningitis is tied to the St. John’s County death. Dr. Thornton says parents should be on the lookout for rapid changes in temperature or mood.

“They can rapidly progress, they can be starting to get sick and get sicker and sicker sicker, very very rapidly.”

Thornton says there is good news as most meningitis is not caused by bacteria.

“It’s due to different viruses that will eventually get better on their own just with supportive care, fluids, Tylenol.”

Since meningitis symptoms, headaches, fever and vomiting mirror other illnesses, the doctor says if you sense something, stop in for a visit.”

“The only thing we can do as parents is really for word is to get our kids checked.”

