Turning 100 is a major milestone. For Stu Williamson, it was the reason to jump out of a perfectly good airplane. Again!

Williamson celebrated his recent birthday by skydiving in Snohomish, Washington. He's now the oldest skydiver at SkySno — and one of the oldest men anywhere in the world to make the big leap.

KING_skysno2_1532492126604.png

He shared some inspiring words of wisdom, "My advice… Have a fire in your belly. Follow your dream. If you don't connect with a deep desire to do something with your life, you won't accomplish more than a paycheck. Discover your passion. Make connections with the people who inspire and mentor you. Put in the work. All of these factors will contribute to a fulfilled life."

KING_StuSkyDive2_1532492049103.png

The centenarian was joined on Sunday's dive by his grandson Keddy and good friend Tom, plus plenty of friends and new fans on the ground.

KING_StuDive3_1532492044696.png

Williamson retired at age 90 after a successful career in marketing and product development. Now he's known as 'The Skydiver' at his retirement community, considering Williamson also went skydiving for his 99th birthday.

KING_HappyBirthdayStu_1532492126437.png

He told the staff at Skydive Snohomish, "You have no greater supporter anywhere, and I certainly hope to join with you again sometime before I take my inevitable final journey into the heavens. I may arrive at the Golden Gates wearing a Skydive Snohomish sweatshirt!"

© 2018 KING