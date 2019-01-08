Families along the First Coast have started to prepare for the upcoming school year which, for many, means buying new school supplies.

But fear not! Starting Friday, families can enjoy a tax-free holiday on all things school-related during the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday which runs until Tuesday.

“The start of the school year is around the corner and anything we can do to help Florida families afford school supplies is an investment in our future, Governor DeSantis said in a press release. "It is essential that our students have the supplies they need to be successful in school, and I thank the Florida Legislature for responding to the needs of our families.”

During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item

Floridians can access information about qualifying items, as well as promotional materials for the sales tax holiday through the Department of Revenue's website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.