A Florida Sheriff issued a fake 'trespass warrant' for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.

Cantore is known for being a meteorology expert in severe weather, reporting from the places where the weather hits the hardest. A north Florida Sheriff's Office does not want Jim Cantore to visit its county.

The 'trespass warning' lists Cantore as a person of interests and say he is only allowed non-business related visits (winter months preferred).

Of course, it's all in good fun and it has over 11,000 shares and counting on Facebook.

