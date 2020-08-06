Florida senator calls for more coronavirus testing in black neighborhoods

Research shows the coronavirus mortality rate for black people is almost two and a half times higher than for white people.

The coronavirus has brought economic and healthcare disparities in black communities to the forefront.

Research by American Public Media Research Lab shows the coronavirus mortality rate for black people is almost two and a half times higher than for white people. There are still positive cases every day and some people say there isn't enough testing in Jacksonville's black neighborhoods.

On the City of Jacksonville's website, you can find testing sites around Jacksonville. Many of them are at CVS or urgent care centers. The Legends Center is a walk-up site in a predominantly black area that's open to anyone, but it's the only testing site for miles.

"Far from anything so it's not accessible to people who don't necessarily live right there by Legends," said Florida Senate Democratic Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, District 6.

First Coast News spoke with several people who echo these words.

"These 'onesie' sites in minority communities is totally unacceptable," Gibson said. "We need multiple sites up at the same time. That's how we get to the testing numbers that we need."

Jacksonville Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton says the Kooker Park site was closed so that people wouldn't have to stand in the heat as we head into summer. She says the city's working on a plan with the goal of testing sites in every community, but didn't give more details.

To fill in the gaps and reach underprivileged neighborhoods, UF Health Jacksonville has been doing walk-up testing in neighborhoods with the biggest health disparities, which are black neighborhoods.

They do several testing sites a week at different locations. First Coast News went to one in Baldwin to speak with their vice president of engagement.

"There are people that have said they wouldn't have had access to come and get tested," said Ann-Marie Knight with UF Health Jacksonville. "So they have said, 'I don't have the means to drive into Jacksonville or just downtown to Jacksonville. We think it's deeply important to make sure all communities have access."