The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Future Johnson, 1, out of St. Petersburg.

The child was last seen around the 1500 block of 78th Terrance North in St. Pete.

Johnson is described as the following:

1 year old

Blond hair, blue eyes

Last seen wearing a pink, gray and navy-blue shirt

Blue, cotton shorts that look like denim

Blue-and-green Nike shoes

The child may be in the company of Sydney Wyatt, 28, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Wyatt is described as the following:

White/Hispanic

5'03"

Long, dark brown hair with the left side of her head shaved

The word "rusty" tattooed on the left of her collarbone and "Future" tattooed on her right collarbone

Has the letter "S" on her left ring finger

© 2018 WTLV