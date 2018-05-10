The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Future Johnson, 1, out of St. Petersburg.
The child was last seen around the 1500 block of 78th Terrance North in St. Pete.
Johnson is described as the following:
- 1 year old
- Blond hair, blue eyes
- Last seen wearing a pink, gray and navy-blue shirt
- Blue, cotton shorts that look like denim
- Blue-and-green Nike shoes
The child may be in the company of Sydney Wyatt, 28, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Wyatt is described as the following:
- White/Hispanic
- 5'03"
- Long, dark brown hair with the left side of her head shaved
- The word "rusty" tattooed on the left of her collarbone and "Future" tattooed on her right collarbone
- Has the letter "S" on her left ring finger
