'Florida is getting hit the worst of all': Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks one-on-one with First Coast News about COVID-19

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about the rising COVID numbers on the First Coast, mask mandates and the pandemic overall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the leading and most recognized healthcare experts in the country sat down with First Coast News' Kailey Tracy Friday to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases nationally and on the First Coast.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says Florida is a hotbed of new COVID-19 activity.

"When the people of Florida are there trying to protect themselves and their family and they look at the 50 states in the United States, that Florida is getting hit the worst of all, this is a public health issue," Fauci said.

"I can't say that any more emphatically. I don't care at all about anybody's ideology. The virus doesn't care whether you're a Democrat or Republican, an Independent, doesn't care what your Libertarian needs are whatever it is, the virus will find vulnerable people will infect them will make a certain proportion of them sick and will kill a certain proportion of them," he said.

Fauci said the best way to counter the rising COVID cases on the First Coast is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The next way to fight the virus, he said, is mitigation.

"We don't want to lock down. That's something we don't want to go there. We know how terrible that is when it comes to the impact on everyone, including the economy. And we certainly want to get the children back to school because we know what the negative impact is on children when you keep them out of school and have them learn only virtually both on their mental health and developmental health, etc.," he said.

"You've got to take care of and protect the health of everyone, including the children, one of the easiest ways to do that is by wearing a mask," Fauci said.

First Coast News asked Fauci if it were up to him, if he would mandate masks in Jacksonville.

"I believe that anything that one can do to get the public to wear masks to protect their health, the health of their family, and the health of the community, is to wear a mask. And if that means mandating masks at the local level, I think that that's important to do," Fauci said. "I know there's been some controversy about that, but that's unfortunate because those kinds of controversies should be put aside," he said.

First Coast News also asked Fauci about Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order preventing mask mandate for students, and possible COVID variants.