The city of Jacksonville is beginning conversations about their contract with the University of Florida and the University of Georgia in about 6 months. Their current contract to play at TIAA Bank Field does not expire until 2021, but the city wants to keep the tradition alive.

"I've been parking in this same spot since 1988," said fan Donald Joiner.

It's no secret Jacksonville loves to host Georgia-Florida.

"The hotels are full, the restaurants are full, people are shopping in the stores," said Sports Business Analyst Kristi Dosh.

The game brings in $35 million for the city.

Brian Hughes, the Mayor's Chief of Staff, said, "We're going to demonstrate to the universities, our desire to maintain it, and work with them to see that the tradition continues here in Jacksonville."

More than 138,000 fans come in from out of town for the big game.

"At the end of the day, Jacksonville needs the game more than the universities need to be in Jacksonville. There are other options like Atlanta, which has a bright shiny new stadium," said Dosh.

