JACKSONVILLE — Thousands of fans flock to the Florida-Georgia game every year. Our Troy Kless set out to learn who knows the most about the historic rivalry.

Overall, most fans did get some questions right. Some learned a new fact about the Florida-Georgia game.

The first game recognized by the two schools was played in 1915, where Georgia won 37-0. The University of Georgia says the first game was played in 1904 when Georgia beat Florida 52-0.

However, Florida’s University Athletic Association does not count the loss because the team that played was from the Florida Agricultural College in Lake City.

Florida earns the nod for most Heisman trophies with three. The trophies were awarded to Steve Spurrier, Tim Tebow, and Danny Wuerffel.

Georgia’s two Heisman Trophy winners are Herschel Walker and Frank Sinkwich.

The largest victory by either team was Georgia’s 75-0 win over Florida in November 1942.

Georgia leads the all-time series 51-43-2.

The first Georgia-Florida game held in Jacksonville was played in 1933.

© 2018 WTLV