OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla — (WEAR) — The Coast Guard is assisting in the search for an Air Force airman who went missing after falling from a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m Tuesday. Crews are searching about a mile and a half south of Santa Rosa Island.

The Coast Guard says a staff sergeant was training and fell 1,500-feet out of the aircraft and into the water. They say others in the plane saw the airman’s parachute deploy and say he was treading water.

The Coast Guard adds that when the C-130 made a turn to pick the airman up, they lost sight of the airman.

Several vessels have been deployed in the search for the airman, as well as three Air Force aircraft. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also in the area searching.

The Coast Guard is asking for anyone who may have seen something around the time the airman went missing to call the Coast Guard Station Destin Command Center at (850) 244-7147.