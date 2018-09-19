A large presence of Clay County deputies were in the Lake Ridge North Subdivision where an armed man suffering from mental health concerns was held up inside his home Wednesday.

The entire subdivision was closed off by police while they tried to coax the man out of the home.

As a precautionary measure, CCSO said some residents in the area had been evacuated until further notice.

As of around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the man was taken into custody and evacuation orders were lifted.

Police say the man is believed to have been diagnosed with some form of mental health issue.

© 2018 WTLV