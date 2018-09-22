The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Ricky Wheeler.

Wheeler is described as a black male, 5'9" and 105 pounds. He was last seen on September 21, 2018 behind the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet on SR 100. Wheeler was wearing camouflage army shorts, green Nike shoes and a gray shirt with blue stripes.

Wheeler is considered missing and endangered.

If you have any information on Ricky Wheeler's whereabouts, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911.

