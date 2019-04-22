The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to name the agency’s first bloodhound in decades.

Dr. Caesar De Paço, who is also the Honorary Consul of Portugal, personally donated the money needed to purchase the bloodhound for FCSO after the sheriff's office expressed a need for one.

While their German Shepherd K9s are dual-trained for narcotics and tracking, the sheriff's office says nothing beats a bloodhound’s nose and ability for tracking humans.

When fully trained, FCSO says their bloodhound will be used for finding missing people with dementia, suicidal persons, and others that may need to be found quickly.

“We cannot thank Dr. De Paço enough," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This little guy will be a phenomenal addition to our team. He is in training now and will soon be ready to go to work, but he needs a name first! I think the people he will be serving should help us name him. I look forward to seeing what names are submitted.”

FCSO

Name suggestions for the new FCSO bloodhound can be submitted on the FCSO Facebook page at www.facebook.com/flaglercounty.sheriffsoffice.

The submission deadline is Thursday and the Sheriff will announce the new FCSO bloodhound’s name on Friday.