First responders make about a dozen water rescues at St. Johns County Beaches over weekend

According to county officials, swimming at the beaches isn't allowed starting Sunday morning.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, several surfers caught waves Isais brought at Vilano Beach.

Swimming at the beaches in St. Johns County, however, isn't allowed until further notice, according to county officials. That started Sunday morning.

Officials in St. Johns County warn that, although the threat there has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning, residents need to stay vigilant.

"This is a storm, but it is not a major cat three or four storm, but it is a storm," said Joseph Giammanco, director of emergency management in St. Johns County.

"It is going to bring high winds, rough seas, and people need to be careful," Giammanco said.

Several people were not only in the water Sunday, but also on the beach watching the surfers. Most of the day, the sun was out at Vilano Beach. The wind picked up in the evening hours as the waves grew.

"With this tropical storm coming up, you know, summer is the dog days," said surfer Matthew Hood. "There’s no waves in the summer and to get a break like this, it’s killer even though you are getting beat up just got to send it sometimes."

.@StJohnsEOC tells me there have been 12 water rescues at beaches across SJC yesterday, 1 today. Wind has picked up here around 8 pm. Waves getting bigger as well. Several here watching surfers and the sunset @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/nbJE3WA57Y — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 3, 2020

There was a double flag warning out Sunday, signaling dangerous ocean conditions. Lifeguard towers won't be manned until further notice because of the storm, but lifeguards and marine rescue will patrol the beaches.

According to a spokesperson for the county, first responders made 12 water rescues Saturday and one Sunday. Officials said there was a risk of rip currents Sunday that will continue into Monday, rip currents Hood acknowledged.

"You just have to know the ocean, know yourself and know your limits," Hood said.