The Florida Highway Patrol identified the victim who died from the Hart Bridge crash Thursday as 74-year-old Joan Kinsler. Four others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash involved multiple vehicles on the Adams St. ramp caused major traffic delays.

Officials believe a wrong-way driver came from a ramp at either Adams Street or Duval Street, slamming into a vehicle occupied for four adults.

JFRD said the wrong-way driver did not seem coherent on the scene and was severely in injured.

All parties involved wore seatbelts, said JFRD, and all airbags deployed.

