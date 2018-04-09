Jacksonville veterans are split on whether NFL players should kneel during the national anthem.

Nike announced Colin Kaepernick would be the face of its new “Just Do It” campaign Monday, re-igniting the debate about anthem protests. Some even set fire to their Nike shoes and posted the videos to social media.

Kaepernick first sat on the bench, then took a knee during the anthem to protest racial injustice and shootings of unarmed black men by police officers. Opponents called the protests offensive to veterans.

First Coast News spoke to two veterans Wednesday afternoon at Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville.

James Smith tells First Coast News he served in the army, and while he agrees Kaepernick has the right to take a stand, he shouldn't have taken a knee.

"It's just in me to respect that anthem and that flag,” Smith said. “I think most veterans feel the same."

Ben Clark, said he enlisted in the Army to protect American freedom, and that includes Kaepernick’s right to protest.

"It's not disrespectful,” Clark said. "He's standing up for principle."

