While the whole world was losing their minds over the first episode of 'Game of Thrones', up here at First Coast News... well, we were too.

Can you blame us though? We've lost plenty of our favorite characters over the course of seven seasons of “Game of Thrones,” and to hear that this may be the bloodiest season yet is just too much to bear.

For those that weren't lucky enough to catch the sneak release about four hours ahead of its scheduled premiere on HBO, we were anxiously glued to our TV's on Sunday night full of anticipation.

But did the first episode stack up to all the hype? Join us weekly for a roundtable discussion of the latest episode of Game of Thrones.



