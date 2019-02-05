NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — This week on First Coast Foodies we’re taking you inside the kitchen of Cousin's Maine Lobster. It’s located behind Aqua East in the Publix Shopping Center in Neptune Beach.

Julianne Lilly was born in Jacksonville but grew up in Rhode Island, and she's always had a love for lobster.

"We would eat lobster all day long and all week long," Lilly says.

She made it her mission to bring the authentic Maine cuisine to the First Coast.

"So I just really had a passion, my mom passed away two and a half years ago in Rhode Island, and she was the last family member that I had there," Lilly said. "And I came home after cleaning out her house and I thought I’m not gonna have lobster again."

With the help of Shark Tank stars, Sabin Lomac, and Jim Tselikis, Lilly started serving up fresh Maine favorites in no time. Delicious and tasty food like the lobster roll which comes traditional or Connecticut style.

"The traditional, which is what I grew up on, is chilled claw knuckle met with a dollop of mayonnaise and served on top of a split top New England style toasted buttered roll," Lilly said. "The Connecticut Roll is the same split top roll but served warm tossed in lemon butter."

Also popular, especially if you’re a new Eng-lander are the whole fried clam bellies.

"It’s like eating a fried oyster but it’s the whole belly of the clam but much sweeter than an oyster," she said.

For sharing, the lobster tots are also a hit.

"Piled high with claw knuckle meat, home-made pico de gallo and our homemade cilantro lime sauce which we make every morning in-house, people love it."

Address: 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard (In the Publix Plaza, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Open daily from 11:00 A.M.-9:00 P.M.

(904) 246-0304

For more information click here


