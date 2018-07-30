If you tried skateboarding in the sand you wouldn't make it more than an inch, but Amelia Island Board Rentals' motorized skateboard will keep you moving along the shore, in a way the company says is better than a bike or a Segway.

"I've never been on a Segway," said Sarah Wallace, of Amelia Island Board Rentals. "But I can tell you these are way cooler."

The boards are self-propelled, you so don't have to know how to skateboard, just stand and pull the trigger of a remote control, similar to one you'd see on a remote-controlled car. The boards, however, are not toys.

"It can go up to 18 miles an hour," Wallace said.

Despite the top speed, Wallace said even customers that have never been on a skateboard before can get the hang of it.

"By the end, they're pros riding around like they've been doing it forever," Wallace said.

The all-terrain tires let you move along through sand and even a few centimeters of water.

Amelia Island Board Rentals doesn't just let you take them out for a spin, they also bring them to you, delivering the boards to neighborhoods, beaches, parks and trails all over the First Coast. You can rent them for an hour for just $20.

