The Nassau County Fire-Rescue put out a mobile home fire off Crews Road North in the Nassauville area Friday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 8:30 a.m. and upon arrival, firefighters found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The homeowners were able to escape the home without any injuries and no firefighters were injured in the fire.

State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

