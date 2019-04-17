Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Anheuser-Busch Metal Container on the Westside.

A representative for the Anheuser-Busch Metal Container confirms the fire is at their facility. They cannot provide additional details at this time.

The Florida School Book Depository, located across the street, says that it was a small fire that they now have under control

The Metal Container facility evacuated the employees as a precaution but have started to allow employees back inside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department cautions to be careful when traveling in the area.