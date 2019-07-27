The City of St. Augustine continues to struggle with the visible number of homeless people and panhandlers on its streets. Some people view them as a nuisance, while others are making it their daily mission to fix the problem.

"If it was me out there, I hope somebody would help me," Michael Rodrigues said.

Michael Rodrigues is a member of the Street Outreach Services team. The group ventures into homeless camps in the woods looking for men, women, and even children who might need help. The S.O.S team is affiliated with the St. Francis House in St. Augustine.

"I find out who they are, where they came from, how they got into the situation they're in and the kind of the hurdles they're facing," Rodrigues explained.

Also, they walk the streets of Downtown St. Augustine where homeless people and panhandlers are highly visible.

"I think it's very important to kind of be able to get on their level, to know that we're here, and worst-case scenario they can call us to come to them if they don't feel safe coming here for our services," Katelynn Quarrels said.

Quarrels focuses on the young homeless, those between the ages of 18 and 24, a population that is growing. She knows what it's like for people on the streets, being homeless once herself.

"I can bring a level of compassion and empathy. I try not to lead with that right away because I don't want to project my experiences or make it about me. I am able to make connections with the youth because I'm coming from a level of understanding," Quarrels added.

Since July of 2018, the street team has made contact with more than 300 people.

"A lot of Americans don't have a lot of money saved up, even for a medical emergency, so let alone something happen at work and now you can't pay your rent," Rodrigues said.

The S.O.S team is housing-focused, which means they want those who are homeless to secure a safe place to stay. According to the last count held in January, St. Johns County identified more than 200 people with no place to live.