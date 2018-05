A motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a pickup truck and was ejected and run over by a semi-truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol the NB lanes of I-295 will be closed for several hours. The motorcyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell FHP that the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

All 295 north is shut down....motorcycle was on fire when crews arrived — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 9, 2018

