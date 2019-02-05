A wooden fence manufacturing business is a total loss after an early morning fire tore through a structure in Orange Park. Crews could not comment on whether the fire was suspicious in nature.

The fire closed multiple lanes of Blanding Boulevard near Arora Boulevard on Thursday morning, but those lanes have since reopened.

Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a traffic delay as Clay County Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish the blaze.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue also says that their crews responded to assist Clay County. They advised that when they arrived, heavy fire was showing from a detached building.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. JFRD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.