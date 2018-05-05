A female was found dead in a shopping center grass lot on Dorothy Street in Waycross, Ga. Friday night.

A 911 call was made around 10:50 p.m. Friday night to the Waycross Police Department because a female appeared to be lying dead in a lot by the Pine Hill Crossing shopping center.

Upon arrival of the Waycross and Ware County emergency responders, the Ware County Coroner pronounced the female dead and appeared to have died from unnatural causes.

The body was transported to Memorial Satilla Health and will be sent to the state crime lab in Savannah, Ga. to determine the cause of death.

The female cannot be identified at this time due to notification of the family.

The Waycross Police Department believes the incident likely occurred between 8 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. and is asking for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

