FCN anchor shares family secret after Larry Nassar sexual abuse victims honored at ESPYS

On a stage in Los Angeles with thousands watching 140 sexual abuse survivors joined together Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. They are survivors of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

"Make no mistake. We are here on this stage to present an image for the world to see. A portrait of survival, a new vision of courage," said former gymnast Sarah Klein.

Nassar is serving up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls who he was supposed to be helping. More than 260 accusers have now come forward saying he abused them. Those lives are forever changed by a predator who exploited innocent, defenseless young girls for decades.

He could have been stopped so much sooner if just one adult had acted.

"1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016. These were the years we spoke up about Larry Nassar's abuse. All those years we were told 'you are wrong,' 'you misunderstood,' 'he's a doctor,' 'it's okay,' 'don't worry, we've got it covered,' 'be careful, there are risks involved.' The intention, to silence us in favor of money, medals and reputation. But we persisted and, finally, someone listened and believed us," said Aly Raisman as she stood on the stage at the ESPYs.

Jessica Howard, a former elite gymnast who grew up in Jacksonville, was supposed to be on that stage.

"I think it's one of the most powerful, uplifting messages that could be sent to any little girl, anyone really who was able to see it. It is such a huge platform...to bring us all together and say the collective voices of these girls and women are what effected a change. There are people being held accountable. The predator is in prison. We are going to stand up, and this is not going to happen again."

Howard, 34, had her dress packed, her ticket to Los Angeles booked, but as she boarded the plane to fly to the ESPYs the memories of the abuse she says she endured at the hands of Nassar when she was 15 came flooding back. Sobbing and shaking uncontrollably she says it was if her body remembered something her mind couldn't process. Her PTSD kicked in and flashbacks of being on a plane flying alone to Texas to be treated by Nassar were too much for her to handle.

""I really thought I was ready to take that step, but I really couldn't control it. I had to request to get off the plane," said Howard. "I just remembered being younger, being on the jetway, just sobbing and shaking...those feelings were coming back and I couldn't stop them, so I was just shaking a lot and really sobbing and unable to control my heart palpitations and the chest pains."

Sexual abuse is not something you just get over. Its impact can last a lifetime. Howard says she's taking one day at a time.

"It is a lifelong process," said Howard. "I am going to continue to do everything I can. I am going to continue next week in Washington, D.C. for the next Senate hearing. We have a lot of work to do, and I believe all the girls on that stage and the others who weren't there, we are all committed to making real structural change so this never happens again."

I've never shared this publicly, but one of the reasons I'm so passionate about this topic is because my mother is a sexual abuse survivor. A survivor in every sense of the word who continues to speak out about her own personal experience in order to raise awareness because it takes all of us to stop this horrific abuse. I asked her what she thought seeing that huge group of survivors standing together in solidarity at the ESPYs before the whole world. This is what my mother told me:

"As a 5-year-old survivor of pedophilia, I was terrified to tell anyone, even my wonderful, marvelous, supportive parents who would have protected me by every possible means, had they known. I believe the number of boys and girls, and even babies as young as a few months old, along with older abuse victims is vastly underestimated, since sexual abuse is and has been prolific for decades! Often, the trusted becomes the abuser! The hush is deafening!

Having been told by my perpetrator that I would be put in jail and my parents would be put in another jail far away from me, if I told anyone what he had done to me, I kept quiet until I had children of my own. At that point my silence had to be broken, so they could learn exactly what to do to protect themselves in such a situation! Young minds can be easily controlled by fear which holds them captive in silence, so knowledge is the antidote. However, even when some dare to step forward to "tell", they are ignored, chastised, or disbelieved, like these brave young women who have finally found justice through their chorus of courageous voices and heroic acts to put Larry Nasser in prison for life!

Kudos to these valiant heroines for speaking out and following through, while having to relive their painful personal experience, in order to benefit others and encourage many to follow in their footsteps! It's a great day when light is finally shed on the darkness of this horrific secrecy that allows criminal perpetrators to engage in their vicious acts of betrayal!

Praise be to God for their boldness, courage, and sacrifice!"

Their boldness and courage, and the courage of others like my mother, is paving a way for other survivors to speak out and see that they are not alone.

Right now countless men, women, boys and girls are still waiting for their abusers to be brought to justice. Abusers who continue to have access to children and who continue to hold positions of power.

It is the responsibility of each one of us to speak up when something doesn't feel right in our gut, to look for red flags and to report them. Speak up and speak out for your son, your daughter, your niece, your nephew, for all the innocent children who deserve to be protected. The 140 survivors who were on that stage at the ESPYs and countless others around the world who have been sexually abused wish someone had spoken out and protected them.

As Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman reminded everyone, "Predators thrive in silence."

Help is available 24 hours a day. For resources on where to turn click here.