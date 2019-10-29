RV city opened bright and early on Tuesday morning ahead of the Florida-Georgia game this weekend.

At 8 a.m., RV's and campers from all over the state and beyond, pulled through the gates to set up shop in what has become known as the largest outdoor cocktail party.

The tailgating will continue throughout the week and on Friday everything shifts towards Adams St. and a Phillip Randolph Blvd.

That's where there’s going to be a block party with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more.

Of course, that leads us up to the big game this weekend. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. but there will be festivities at Daily's Place on Saturday morning leading up to the game.