One of largest employers on the First Coast is looking to hire 2500 seasonal employees on Saturday during a job fair at The University of North Florida. Fanatics is an online retail giant that specializes in making authentic team gear and has multiple production and distribution facilities throughout Jacksonville.

In an effort to meet the demands for peak season the company is recruiting customers service representatives, picking and packing associates, and merchandising associates.

"It’s a ton of fun, our sales will quadruple during that time and it’s really exciting, we’ll have a lot people in here all these machines you see behind me will be humming knocking out orders for our fans," Skip Smith said. Smith is the Vice President of Operations.

“You name a team and we make it out of here. We have four buildings here in Jacksonville, we’ve got buildings in Vegas, Ohio Kentucky, southern Florida, as well as Colorado and our other home office in San Mateo California."

One of the production facilities on the Northwest side of Jacksonville is about 200,000 square and ships out thousands of custom-made T-shirts and sports apparel daily.

“In this building, we manufacture T-shirts on demand for our customers it’s what makes our company so special we have the verticalization to be able to create as you want it," Smith said.

With the recent success of the local big cats sales and the number of job opportunities continue to rise.

“Jags are a fabulous story when you think about it just after the Patriots we saw sales increased by 300 percent which is fantastic and since the season began we’re at 275 percent increase sales."

To apply visit http://www.fanatics.com/jaxjobs or you can apply in person at the job fair tomorrow.

Fanatics 2018 Recruiting Event:

When: Saturday, September 22, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM ET)

Where: University of North Florida

Adam Herbert University Center (free parking available)

12000 Alumni Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32224

