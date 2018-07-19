JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- A few days ago a troubled teenager, in Foster Care, posted a video on Facebook about his hate for the system.

"I'm in custody of the state of Florida, DCF," he said. "Today marks one year since I have been in Foster Care."

We are not revealing his name because he is only 15 years old.

"The Foster Care system sets you up for failure," he rants.

His video post is two minutes and thirty seven seconds in length and has attracted nearly 80 thousand views. His life is only fifteen years old but it has been lived on an emotional roller coaster.

"The only person who can change me is myself," he said.

A family member told On Your Side that the only reason why the teen is now in foster care is to help him change his behavior.

His mother was a drug addict according to family members, and he was taken into DCF custody twice during his early childhood years.

Family members said he has since been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD and emotional disorder.

"We could not live with his behavior," said the family member. "We had to give him up, put him back in Foster Care to get him help."

March 2018, was a very traumatic change in his life.

While he was staying at Panama Youth Service (PYS), a facility for troubled teens, the teenager broke his curfew. And that night had a horrific experience.

According to police, the teen was sexually assaulted while he was away from the facility. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, using DNA swabs found a DNA match with Robert Stephens.

Stephens was arrested and charged with the crime, he is still in JSO custody.

"It made us sick," his family said. "He is a good kid."

A court hearing was held this Tuesday to determine his future. The family is asking the court for reunification.

"We are trying to get him back, absolutely," a family member said. "We love him, we just want him to love himself."

Like many his age, the teenager is in love with social media. He has several social media accounts with pictures of his encounters.

But it is his Facebook video post that is getting the attention. It is filled with disdain for foster care and a cry for help.

"They don't care," he said. "I want to get this out there, justice for G."

He is now in a juvenile facility in Central Florida until his next court hearing in Duval County. on July 26.

Family members will be there to ask the judge for reunification with their adopted son.

