JACKSONVILLE, FL -- John Mills received a text from the mother of his teenage son; his son was shot at while at the bus stop on his way to school.

"They hit him in his chest and the bullet ricocheted through his body," said Mills.

For any parent such a text or phone call will turn their world upside down. Mills said he panicked.

"He is very lucky, very lucky," said Mills. "I just thank God he is here."

Mills described what happened. He spoke with his son at UF Health.

"A black car rolled up and the window came down and guy shot him. Yes he was the intended target," he said.

Why him? Was this another teen age gang related shooting? Mills was very emphatic when he said his son is not involved in any known gang activity.

"My son is not out here gang banging . He is no robber he is not out here doing the life of crime, he is going to school," he said.

Mills said he spoke his son and with police and jealousy over a girl appears to be the motive.

"Evidently Javon had gone to the principal about this ong oing feud between him and this boy and this Amber," he said.

Mills said the shooter is a student from another school.

"Javon is seeing the same girl and he so crazy in love that if he can't have another person have her," said Mills.

He is grateful that he is not planning a funeral. Now he wants police to arrest the suspect and his son to make recover from his wounds.

"There is a God and he saved my son," said Mills." so he is up and talking so it ain't nothing but a healing process now."

Police are still investigating what happened.

