​​​​​​​Three little boys are mourning the loss of their mother while Jacksonville police continue searching for the gunman who killed her Friday in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on the city’s Southside.

Jamie Marie Roque, 32, of Jacksonville was shot at least once about 8:30 a.m. as she ordered food while in the driver’s seat of her car in the drive-thru lane of the fast-food restaurant at 8590 Baymeadows Road.

She died about an hour later after being taken to Memorial Hospital, said Sgt. Marc Musser of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Family members identified Roque as the victim although the Sheriff’s Office hadn’t released her name. No arrests were reported Saturday.

Her aunt, Rose Mary Lopez told the Times-Union that Roque was devoted to her sons — two of whom are autistic. She also took care of her mother.

“She was a beautiful person She loved life and her family,” Lopez said of her niece. Roque worked long hours as a hotel desk clerk, and spent what free time she had with them, she said.

“She was all about her kids and her mom, who has lost it over this,” Lopez said of the grief that has engulfed their family. “There wasn’t a bad mean bone in that child. This is all so crazy.”

Lopez said she last spoke to Roque by phone about two weeks ago. Rogue seemed happy as they chatted and caught up with each other’s lives.

“She was just a great person, a loving person,” Lopez said as tears she had been fighting back began to flow.

Musser said witnesses described the gunman possibly as a heavy-set black man with a low haircut. He fled in a white four-door car eastbound on Baymeadows Road after the shooting, he said.

“We’re looking at all aspects at this point. Obviously, by the nature of the crime it does lend some credibility that there may have been a relationship [between Roque and gunman] but it’s too early for me to say there was at this point,” Musser said.

Musser also said it was possible witnesses left before officers arrived, and detectives are asking then to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were checking security camera video from the restaurant and neighboring businesses in an effort to identify the man, he said.

Friends of Roque posted public Facebook messages of love and support to her family Saturday.

One post said simply, “R.I.P. beautiful.” Another said “u will be missed by so many I Love You AND I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN IN HEAVEN. #JUSTICEFORJAMIE”

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630–0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1–866–845–TIPS.

