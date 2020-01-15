The family of the victim who died in Tuesday’s Del Rio area mobile home collapse has identified the man as Will Bailey. Bailey is originally from New York.

First responders said the moving company was in the process of moving a vacant mobile home to the Northside from the Del Rio neighborhood when it collapsed.

When the home collapsed, it trapped Bailey who was helping move it. Neighbors have identified the company as New Beginning & Start LLC.

Family members said they are raising money through a Facebook fundraiser to fly Bailey and part of his family that lives in Jacksonville to New York for his funeral. They are also reaching out to talk with the moving company.

First Coast News has reached out to New Beginning & Start LLC about the incident, but have not yet heard back.

Melanie Bailey