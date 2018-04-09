JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Beverly McClain, founder of the non profit Families of Slain Children is facing the darkest days of the organization.

"I don't know what I am going to do if I have to close this place down," she said.

McClain, still recovering from surgery, is now facing a new pain, a new heartache.

"I hate to think about that wall," she said. "People come and sit at the memorial wall every day."

The memorial wall in front of her Myrtle Avenue officer has more than two thousand names of children and others who crime victims. In fact her son's name is among them.

Shortly after his body was discovered in the Ribault River, the non profit was birthed out of her loss and the desire to help others.

"It hurts, it really hurts to think about the future," she said. "Where will the families go? where will the people in the community go?"

And that has become her burden, ever since the property owner of her Myrtle Avenue location notified her that he is selling the building.

"We do a lot here, we provide support and grief counseling," said McClain.

Shuri Sheppard mother's name is on the wall and she has become a supporter of the non-profit.

"I was in tears when I heard about it," said Sheppard. "I'm very upset yes. The building is one thing what are we going to do with the wall."

McClain said ten years ago she moved into the two story building and it was condemned. She said through donations she has turned a dilapidated structure into a place of hope for crime victims.

Shirley White's grandson was killed last October; his name is also on the memorial wall. White said FOSC counseled her daughter from a place of pain and confusion.

White is now a volunteer with the organization.

"It makes me feel good to help other families that are going through the same thing that you are going through," said White.

McClain pointing to two checks she recently received, one for $10 and the other for $50, said she operates on small donations, a shoestring budget. She said the non profit is not in a position to buy the building nor moved to another location.

Besides, she said she has nowhere to go.

"We need some help right now," said McClain. "We need some people to step up and I know there's somebody out there got a heart, just help us."

She has reached out to her district city council members, but has yet to hear from them.

Her goal is to keep the doors of the charity open.

© 2018 WTLV