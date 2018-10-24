Jacksonville, Fla. – There’s something spooky going on in Jacksonville and it has nothing to do with Halloween. According to experts, roof rats are sneaking into homes through attics and crawl spaces, more than any other species.

“We stay busy during the fall because rodents are very sensitive to temperature change and they know it’s time to find somewhere to nest,” he said. “You can track their paths by looking for black oil marks and obviously droppings,” Peninsular Pest Control Technical Director, George Richardson said.

Richardson recommends homeowners look for any openings around their homes and seal in holes that appear to be bigger than a quarter. Dog and bird food should be kept in tight, sealed, containers to deter rodents as well.

© 2018 WTLV