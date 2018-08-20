JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Faith leaders, elected officials and students are calling on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections to add early voting locations on college campuses. Back in July, Judge Mark Walker overturned an opinion restricting university campuses from serving as an early voting location.

“The courts have spoken in 2018, but Duval County is hesitant once again." said Pastor R.L Gundy.

R.L Gundy stood outside City Hall Monday with other faith leaders and students asking the Duval County Supervisor of Elections to add early voting on college campuses for the November general election.

Organizers also walked the outside of the SOE downtown office with signs demanding action.

“The supervisor of elections got a letter from the League of Women Voters well in sufficient amount of time to put early voting in these colleges -- he refused to do it," Gundy said.

“It was not that we would open one, it was that it was now an approved site,” said Duval Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan.

Hogan said the county is entertaining the idea of adding more early voting locations on campus for November. That’s in addition to the 18 already open, but he says it’s not a simple addition.

“It’s not like we’re not trying, we’re going to give it the old college try no pun intended.”

Hogan says Duval county is in discussions with the University of North Florida and heard interest from Edward Waters college to add sites, but says the county would have to pay for extra staff and backup equipment.

“That’s a logistical nightmare. Can it be done? There’s a possibility that it can be done. Will we try? Yes, if we know that we need it," Hogan said.

Supervisor Hogan says it would cost at least $30,000 just to cover the cost of employees, but the time to train is the issue now.

“I have less than 30 days to get all this stuff done, to buy the equipment to get it here, to train the poll workers that we’re going to need at that location, those two locations," said Hogan. "You usually don’t change the rules of the game, once it’s started.”

Hogan did meet with a council-member Monday to discuss the possible additions. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV