The pilot ejected safely and survived.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A fighter jet crashed Friday morning at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.

The F-22 crash happened around 9:15 a.m. during a routine training flight about 12 miles northeast of the main base on the test and training range. The pilot ejected safely and was rushed to the 96th Medical Group hospital for evaluation and observation. He is in stable condition.

The pilot's name has not been released. He was the only person aboard the aircraft.

The F-22 was assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron and part of the 325th Fighter Wing currently based at Eglin AFB.

First responders from the 96th Test Wing have responded to the scene, and the crash site has been secured. A board of officers will investigate the crash.

What other people are reading right now: