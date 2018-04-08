Florida Power and Light confirmed that loud "explosion-like" sounds heard throughout the Northside Saturday morning were the result of a scheduled and controlled implosion for a construction project.

FP&L says the loud rumblings were the result of the planned implosion of the Cedar Bay Generating Plant in the 9600 block of Eastport Road. Another implosion is scheduled to take place at around noon.

Residents and authorities were unaware that the implosion would take place Saturday and crews from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to the scene. JSO later confirmed that the implosion was planned and controlled and that there were no injuries.

The demolition takes place just six weeks after the implosion of the two cooling towers at the St. Johns River Power Park.

© 2018 WTLV