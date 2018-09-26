The video of a JSO officer taking a young girl to the ground has been seen over a million times, but First Coast News obtained new video that shows the moments leading up to it.

Officers detained a mother and her two daughters after a school bus driver called for help, claiming she was unable to control two girls who were kicking, slapping and spitting on schoolmates on the bus.

The surveillance video from a nearby business shows officers restraining one of the girls as she fights to break free for almost two minutes.

The video shows the mother, Shawanda Jones arriving at 4:19 p.m. near the corner of Ken Road and 103rd on Friday.

Jones tells first coast news the officers were the aggressors.

“They were in attack mode,” Jones said. “There was no reason for them to be in attack mode.”

But according to the police report the bus driver told officers the two girls attacked several others on the bus. Witnesses say they attacked other kids again, off the bus in view of officers.

Jones put them in the car and said she was leaving, according to the police report. Officers brought here back out, then the two girls tried to push past officers and witnesses say even tried to hit them

Despite the witness account and the police report, Jones says the girls were just trying to protect their mother, and the officers used excessive force.

“My children were upset,” Jones said. “They responded. I’m their mother. I’m all they’ve got.”

A JSO spokesperson says the department cannot comment, once a complainant has filed a formal internal complaint with the department.

