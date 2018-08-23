JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the first time the brothers who were at the center of a local police officer’s arrest and resignation are speaking out about what happened and why they are now pursuing a lawsuit against that officer.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's officer Timothy James was arrested last summer after punching a 17-year-old suspect who was handcuffed.

James avoided a jail in the case by striking a plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office. The brothers tell First Coast News they feel like they were robbed of justice because they expected jail time.

The Campos brothers say on the night of June 10, 2017 they were at the Daily's gas station in San Marco to buy some coffee before heading to work at a nearby construction site; it was a job they hoped would lead them to start their own company eventually, following in their father’s footsteps.

"My dad has been taking us to work since we were little kids," said Abel Campos. "I wanted to be just like him, a successful consortium subcontractor, you know."

But the controversy that unfolded that night ended up costing them their jobs.

Abel's younger brother Elias Campos was a minor at the time.

"He hurt me while I’m in handcuffs in the back of the car," said Elias. "There were five white men laughing at me while an officer is beating the S*** out of me while l’m in handcuffs."

The brothers were arrested by Timothy James that night for an outstanding warrant from another county. According to a report from the State Attorney's Office, the situation escalated when Elias couldn't recall his social security number when asked by James.

"After that, what was so unusual, was when he grabbed his head and started slamming it against the rails, that's why he has all these scars" said Abel.

Still in handcuffs at the time, Elias said he kicked back in defense. Then James is seen on surveillance video removing him from the patrol car and he reportedly slams him down onto the concrete, per witness accounts.

Elias says James he and James exchange words; he tells a detective that James threatened to kill him. He says that’s why he spits in his face.

"He could just write on the computer ‘assault for spitting on me’, but no, he wanted to be dumb, go around the car and beat up my brother, that’s just not professional, that's not professional at all," said Abel.

Abel says he tried to intervene, but was tackled about another officer on scene, JSO supervisor Sgt. Howell.

"I felt defenseless, as your own instinct when you see your blood getting beat up, I just reacted, that’s why I got out of the car," he said.

Sgt. Howell later told detectives he saw James punch Elias in the face multiple times after James put Elias back in his patrol car.

"The other officer clearly tells James, Tim stop, James stop," said Elias.

The brothers say they ultimately wanted James to serve time for the battery charge. They've decided to pursue their own lawsuit against him instead, which is something they’re actively working on right now.

"I’m not the only one who gets beat up by white folks," said Elias, "That man was humongous, he tried to kill me, he promised me that, if it wouldn’t be for that officer who took him off, he would have killed me, my head was bouncing off the concrete."

First Coast News has reached out to Timothy James’ attorney multiple times for an interview with Mr. James, including again for this story, but they've declined.

In response they’ve asked us to use their original statement, which was sent out by the fraternal order of police on his behalf:

"The criminal justice system has worked as intended and we wish Tim James well in the future. “

That plea deal for James resulted in the following requirements:

RESIGN FROM JSO

PROHIBITED FROM WORKING AS AN OFFICER IN DUVAL, CLAY & NASSAU CO. FOR 3 YEARS

50 HOURS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

ANGER MANAGEMENT

$170 IN FEES

CANNOT COMMIT ANY LOCAL, STATE OR FED. OFFENSES FOR 3 YEARS

© 2018 WTLV