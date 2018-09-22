The Florida Times-Union

A former Clay County teacher who federal investigators say used the screen name “Mr. Fireball” is charged with distributing child pornography over the internet to an undercover Orange Park police officer who posed as a 14-year-old.

Christopher Shawn Potter, 49, of Jacksonville is accused of sending a video depicting a young child being sexually abused and one of himself performing a sexual act to the officer, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The complaint says Potter responded to a February notice posted online by the undercover officer in his role as the child. The pornographic videos were sent after engaging in online conversations. Potter also is accused of asking the child to send him photos and talked about meeting for sex.

Federal agents arrested Potter on Thursday. They also executed a search warrant at Potter’s home seizing several computer devices and smart phones.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Potter told the agents he had worked as a teacher at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs from 2016-17 and previously taught at Orange Park High School from 1997 to 2004.

Clay school district officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

